S4 • E1
S4 • E1
The World's Most Interesting Woman in the WorldAmy gets a gynecological exam from Congress, shills for a product called Yo-Puss and pitches her idea for a historical musical to Lin-Manuel Miranda.04/21/2016
S4 • E2
S4 • E2
Welcome to the Gun ShowAmy hosts a home shopping show for gun enthusiasts, faces the wrath of a new Twitter feature and lands a role on "Game of Thrones."04/28/2016
S4 • E3
S4 • E3
BraveAmy wins an Oscar, learns the secret to getting her male colleagues to listen to her and advertises a nanny service for women with philandering husbands.05/05/2016
S4 • E4
S4 • E4
Madame PresidentAmy faces a personal obstacle as the first female president, discovers a way to hide her tampons while she's at the office and interviews a diagnosed sociopath.05/12/2016
S4 • E5
S4 • E5
Madonna/WhoreAmy has trouble figuring out which persona to adopt in bed, gripes with her friends about how long it's been since she's had sex and goes on a "Sex and the City" bus tour.05/19/2016
S4 • E6
S4 • E6
FameAmy hosts a talk show from her luxury airship, gets Katfished and finds herself unable to resist the allure of a bad boy chef.05/26/2016
S4 • E7
S4 • E7
Psychopath TestAmy appears on a terrible sitcom, plays a cute character in a phone commercial and compares birth plans with other moms-to-be.06/02/2016
S4 • E8
S4 • E8
Everyone for Themselves!Amy can't get her ob-gyn to say "vagina," shares doubts about her baby with her Lamaze class and tries out an extremely casual new dating app.06/09/2016
S4 • E9
S4 • E9
Rubbing Our ClipsThe Inside Amy Schumer team comes together for a "Real Housewives"-style reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.06/16/2016