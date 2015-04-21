Inside Amy Schumer
S3 • E1
Last F**kable DayAmy raps about butts, learns what happens to women in Hollywood when they get older and tries out an arduous new birth control regimen.04/21/2015
S3 • E2
Cool with ItAmy goes to a strip club, appears in a self-affirming music video and supports her boyfriend's rap dreams.04/28/2015
S3 • E3
12 Angry Men Inside Amy SchumerA jury made up entirely of men debate whether or not Amy is hot enough to be on TV.05/05/2015
S3 • E4
I'm SorryAmy feels ignored at a bar, acts adorable on a late-night talk show and interviews a gigolo.05/12/2015
S3 • E5
Babies and BustiersAmy undergoes a butt enhancement procedure, competes in a beauty pageant and drops her rescue dog off at daycare.05/19/2015
S3 • E6
80s LadiesAmy discovers the true meaning of the universe, rides a mechanical bull and defends Bill Cosby.05/26/2015
S3 • E7
Fight Like a GirlAmy helps her boyfriend buy a shirt, gets a mail-order husband and teaches a class in female emotional combat.06/02/2015
S3 • E8
FoamAmy feels awkward bringing up her boyfriend in conversation, learns the downside of being a princess and helps her therapist through a tough time.06/23/2015
S3 • E9
WingwomanAmy tries to get her friend laid, stands trial as a witch and interviews a woman who used to be Amish.06/30/2015
S3 • E10
3 ButtholesAmy learns the truth about cockblocking, falls for a guy with an accent and gets smiling lessons.07/07/2015