Inside Amy Schumer
S2 • E1
You Would Bang Her?A focus group of guys weighs in on the show, God helps Amy through a herpes scare, and a new secretary struggles to keep people from barging into her boss's office.04/01/2014
S2 • E2
I'm So BadAmy promotes a spicy new snack for teens, shares binge-eating shame stories with her friends and tries to have pity sex with a prom loser.04/08/2014
S2 • E3
A Chick Who Can HangAmy gets in touch with her masculine side, has a meltdown while on the phone with the cable company and interviews a former phone sex operator.04/15/2014
S2 • E4
Boner DoctorAmy checks into an extremely temperamental hotel, goes to a couples counseling session led by Chrissy Teigen and shops for her future body.04/22/2014
S2 • E5
Allergic to NutsAmy lands a gig as the voice of Frumpy the Dumpy Meerkat, gets serious about her nut allergy and sleeps with a magician.04/29/2014
S2 • E6
Down for WhateverAmy encounters supernatural forces in her hotel, causes a drunken scene at a wedding and has her dream breakup come true.05/06/2014
S2 • E7
Slow Your RollAmy consults a celebrity nutritionist, feels uncomfortable about her new boyfriend's collection of inkblot tests and sells glasses to serial killers.05/13/2014
S2 • E8
Tyler Perry's EpisodeAmy debates which movie to watch with her boyfriend, promotes a gel that helps with low estrogen levels and interviews a former flight attendant.05/20/2014
S2 • E9
Raise a GlassAmy competes in a drunk cooking competition, holds a press conference to address a disastrous bachelorette party and delivers an obnoxious wedding toast.05/27/2014
S2 • E10
Slut-ShamingAmy prepares to have sex, appears as a contestant on "Who's More Over Their Ex?" and holds a press conference to address allegations of misconduct.06/03/2014