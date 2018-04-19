YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Irrational Fears
Menu
From crafting the perfect text to worrying about her hamster's feelings, Jamie confronts minor sources of major anxiety on this short-form series.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
02:36
S1 • E1
Texting
Jamie can't quiet the voices in her head as she tries to craft the perfect text.
04/19/2018
02:43
S1 • E2
My Hamster Hates Me - Uncensored
When Jamie takes her hamster to the vet, she learns that its problem is actually her.
04/19/2018
03:11
S1 • E3
Raise
Jamie asks her boss for a raise, prompting him to question why she thinks she deserves to be rewarded for her work.
04/19/2018
About Irrational Fears