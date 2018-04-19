Irrational Fears
From crafting the perfect text to worrying about her hamster's feelings, Jamie confronts minor sources of major anxiety on this short-form series.
- 02:36
S1 • E1
TextingJamie can't quiet the voices in her head as she tries to craft the perfect text.04/19/2018
- 02:43
S1 • E2
My Hamster Hates Me - UncensoredWhen Jamie takes her hamster to the vet, she learns that its problem is actually her.04/19/2018
- 03:11
S1 • E3
RaiseJamie asks her boss for a raise, prompting him to question why she thinks she deserves to be rewarded for her work.04/19/2018