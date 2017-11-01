Jeff & Some Aliens
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 21:15
S1 • E1
Jeff & Some Honor KillingsAfter Jeff inadvertently murders an alien on the planet Azuria, he is forced to kill a human on Earth in order to prevent an intergalactic war.01/11/2017
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Jeff & Some Energy TradingJeff trades his life energy for luxury items that he uses to impress his ex, but things quickly spiral out of control.01/18/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Jeff & Some Preteen GirlsJeff goes undercover among a group of preteen girls to convince his niece to pursue her artistic dreams.01/25/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Jeff & Some LaughsTo save his father's life after a car crash, Jeff begins using an alien device that harnesses the healing power of laughter.02/01/2017
- 21:10Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Jeff & Some ColonistsJeff accidentally hands the Earth over to alien conquerors with a voracious appetite for smoothies.02/08/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Jeff & Some ConfidenceAfter Jeff uses an alien device to alter his memories, he becomes a brash, confident businessman.02/15/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Jeff & Some JeffsWhile the aliens are away on vacation, Jeff accidentally uses a device that gives everyone on Earth his exact personality traits.02/22/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Jeff & Some Childlike Joy & WhimsyJeff feeds his childhood best friend a mind-altering chemical in order to reignite his youthful sense of fun.03/01/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Jeff & Some LoveTo save the Earth from destruction, Jeff must win Linda's love within 50 days.03/08/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Jeff & Some Love SimulationsThe aliens help Jeff find his soulmate using simulations with miniature clones, but things go bad when one of them escapes into the real world.03/15/2017