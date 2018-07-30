Jeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle
No topic is off limits when comedians go mic-to-mic in verbal combat to settle feuds and claim bragging rights through brutal burns and killer put-downs.
S3 • E1
Roast Battle III: Sarah Tiana vs. Dolph ZigglerTo kick off the third season of Roast Battle, Todd Barry and Brendon Walsh go burn for burn, and Sarah Tiana faces off against Dolph Ziggler.07/30/2018
S3 • E2
Roast Battle III: Yamaneika Saunders vs. Jamar NeighborsRobin Tran and Alex Duong sling their hottest burns in a fiery battle, and Roast Battle veteran Yamaneika Saunders takes on The Wave's Jamar Neighbors.07/31/2018
S3 • E3
Roast Battle III: Randy Sklar vs. Jason SklarJeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and Anthony Jeselnik must decide who has the harshest burns in battles featuring Joe List, Sarah Tollemache and the Sklar Brothers.08/07/2018
S3 • E4
Roast Battle III: Sam Morril vs. Joe MachiRoast Battle veterans Kim Congdon and Olivia Grace verbally spar, and real-life buds Sam Morril and Joe Machi trade barbs.08/14/2018
S3 • E5
Roast Battle III: Mike Lawrence vs. Tony HinchcliffeJeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and Anthony Jeselnik judge the burns dished out by Mike Lawrence, Tony Hinchcliffe, Jerron Horton and Matthew Broussard.08/21/2018
S3 • E6
Roast Battle III: Blake Griffin vs. Jeff RossMark Normand and Kurt Metzger battle it out, and NBA star Blake Griffin takes on Roastmaster General Jeff Ross.08/28/2018