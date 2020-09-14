Joe List: I Hate Myself

Since starting his comedy career just weeks after graduating high school in 2000 comedian Joe List has been impressing and delighting audiences and fellow comedians all over the country.

Joe quickly began rising to the top of the competitive comedy scene in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts prompting one local headliner to call Joe 'the future of Boston comedy'. However Joe has now set his sights on bigger things, recently moving to New York City, Joe is quickly becoming known as one of the hottest new comedians in New York as well, performing regularly at some of the top clubs in the city.

In the fall of 2007 Joe was featured in the prestigious HBO comedy festival in Las Vegas to outstanding reviews. As well as being a regular favorite in clubs and colleges in New York and New England, in the last 2 years Joe has also been seen at many of the best comedy clubs across the country as the preferred feature act for Comedy Central's Nick DiPaolo. As well as all his successes as a stand-up comedian Joe has also recently written a short bio for himself in which he chose to use the words 'Joe' and 'he' instead of the word 'I' as if someone else wrote it for him.