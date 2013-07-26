YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
Menu
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 4
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
24:16
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E1
Nick Turner, Colin Jost, Reggie Watts
Nick Turner offers simple weight-loss tips, Colin Jost calls out obvious scams in TV commercials, and Reggie Watts celebrates the beauty of diversity in song.
07/26/2013
23:40
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Joe Zimmerman, Sara Schaefer, Tom Lennon
Joe Zimmerman advocates for the use of bears in law enforcement, Sara Schaefer suggests a clever way to remedy tattoo regret, and Thomas Lennon reveals the terrors of parenting.
08/02/2013
25:10
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
James Adomian, Jessi Klein, Pete Holmes
James Adomian wants to party with stereotypical gay villains, Jessi Klein breaks down gender double standards, and Pete Holmes shares a heartwarming encounter with a TSA agent.
08/09/2013
24:55
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
Morgan Murphy, Seth Herzog, Rory Scovel
Morgan Murphy explains the downside of making charitable donations, Seth Herzog describes his efforts to avoid being "the creepy guy," and Rory Scovel takes everyone to church.
08/16/2013
24:50
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Phil Hanley, Brooke Van Poppelen, Gary Gulman
Phil Hanley wonders if it's finally time to embrace capri pants, Brooke Van Poppelen is frustrated by gimmicky salad restaurants, and Gary Gulman is out for grocery store justice.
08/23/2013
24:34
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
Ron Funches, Mark Forward, Dan Soder
Ron Funches describes the ups and downs of life with his 10-year-old son, Mark Forward nervously awaits his grandmother's test results, and Dan Soder doesn't get hyper-macho dudes.
08/30/2013
25:15
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
Ali Wong, Travon Free, Paul F. Tompkins
Ali Wong lays out her decadent post-marriage life plan, Travon Free explains why he doesn't quite fit certain racial stereotypes, and Paul F. Tompkins recalls his relaxing former day job.
09/06/2013
24:45
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Joe Mande, Jamie Lee, W. Kamau Bell
Joe Mande recalls an awkward encounter with a bodega cat, Jamie Lee relates an alarming tale of an unplanned home birth, and W. Kamau Bell explains what it's like to have a biracial kid.
09/13/2013
About John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show