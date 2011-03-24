John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S2 • E1
Kyle Kinane, Glenn Wool, Rory Scovel, Pete HolmesKyle Kinane describes the sexiest night in Winnipeg, Glenn Wool thinks he should be getting more for his $50 hotel budget, and Rory Scovel does an impression of Batman making small talk.03/24/2011
S2 • E2
Deon Cole, Moshe Kasher, Marina Franklin, Maria BamfordDeon Cole renames the drinks at Starbucks, Moshe Kasher recommends an overhaul of America's geographic layout, and Marina Franklin pinpoints the moment she knew Harlem was gentrified.03/31/2011
S2 • E3
Anthony Jeselnik, Rory Albanese, Deon Cole, Tommy Johnagin, David KoechnerDeon Cole explains why he doesn't trust people who wear all white, Tommy Johnagin describes his first experience with edibles, and David Koechner auctions off his fifth baby.04/07/2011
S2 • E4
Mike Lawrence, Marina Franklin, Brendon Walsh, Greg BehrendtMike Lawrence reflects on working at McDonald's, Marina Franklin reveals why she's not cut out to be first lady, and Greg Behrendt discusses the problem with losing weight in your 40s.04/14/2011
S2 • E5
Brendon Walsh, Glenn Wool, Kumail Nanjiani, Kirk FoxBrandon Walsh tells a story about eating half a bag of shrooms at a Ween concert, Kumail Nanjiani knows exactly when he'd die in a horror film, and Kirk Fox explains why he can't be heroic.04/21/2011
S2 • E6
Kumail Nanjiani, Jen Kirkman, Kyle Kinane, Al MadrigalKumail Nanjiani enjoys living vicariously through Harry Potter, Kyle Kinane describes why he loves Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and Al Madrigal explains the problem with pinatas.04/28/2011