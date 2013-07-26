John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S4 • E1
Nick Turner, Colin Jost, Reggie WattsNick Turner offers simple weight-loss tips, Colin Jost calls out obvious scams in TV commercials, and Reggie Watts celebrates the beauty of diversity in song.07/26/2013
S4 • E2
Joe Zimmerman, Sara Schaefer, Tom LennonJoe Zimmerman advocates for the use of bears in law enforcement, Sara Schaefer suggests a clever way to remedy tattoo regret, and Thomas Lennon reveals the terrors of parenting.08/02/2013
S4 • E3
James Adomian, Jessi Klein, Pete HolmesJames Adomian wants to party with stereotypical gay villains, Jessi Klein breaks down gender double standards, and Pete Holmes shares a heartwarming encounter with a TSA agent.08/09/2013
S4 • E4
Morgan Murphy, Seth Herzog, Rory ScovelMorgan Murphy explains the downside of making charitable donations, Seth Herzog describes his efforts to avoid being "the creepy guy," and Rory Scovel takes everyone to church.08/16/2013
S4 • E5
Phil Hanley, Brooke Van Poppelen, Gary GulmanPhil Hanley wonders if it's finally time to embrace capri pants, Brooke Van Poppelen is frustrated by gimmicky salad restaurants, and Gary Gulman is out for grocery store justice.08/23/2013
S4 • E6
Ron Funches, Mark Forward, Dan SoderRon Funches describes the ups and downs of life with his 10-year-old son, Mark Forward nervously awaits his grandmother's test results, and Dan Soder doesn't get hyper-macho dudes.08/30/2013
S4 • E7
Ali Wong, Travon Free, Paul F. TompkinsAli Wong lays out her decadent post-marriage life plan, Travon Free explains why he doesn't quite fit certain racial stereotypes, and Paul F. Tompkins recalls his relaxing former day job.09/06/2013
S4 • E8
Joe Mande, Jamie Lee, W. Kamau BellJoe Mande recalls an awkward encounter with a bodega cat, Jamie Lee relates an alarming tale of an unplanned home birth, and W. Kamau Bell explains what it's like to have a biracial kid.09/13/2013