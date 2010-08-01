John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
- 42:01
S1 • E1
Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Greg Fitzsimmons, Eugene MirmanMaria Bamford reflects on life at the office, Fabrice Fabrice stands in for Nick Kroll, Greg Fitzsimmons examines pet adoption, and Eugene Mirman recalls odd protest signs.01/08/2010
S1 • E2
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Matt Braunger, Hari Kondabolu, Brian PosehnMary Lynn Rajskub describes an invasive TSA search, Hari Kondabolu questions vegan soul food, Matt Braunger recalls his best prank calls, and Brian Posehn discusses appropriate fan behavior.01/15/2010
S1 • E3
Pete Holmes, Hannibal Buress, Matt McCarthy, Janeane GarofaloHannibal Buress weighs in on being an uncle, Pete Holmes shares his thoughts on living in New York City, Matt McCarthy discusses rock 'n' roll icons, and Janeane Garofalo talks aging.01/22/2010
S1 • E4
Maria Bamford, Hannibal Buress, Amy Schumer, Marc MaronMaria Bamford discusses her on-call therapist, Hannibal Buress reflects on getting older, Amy Schumer talks about her dad's new marriage, and Marc Maron describes his cell phone issues.01/29/2010
S1 • E5
Nick Kroll, Chris Hardwick, Matt Braunger, Kristen SchaalChris Hardwick explains nerd fights, Nick Kroll shares his disdain for cats, Matt Braunger reveals his favorite baby name, and Kristen Schaal enlists her parents for a dramatic reenactment.02/05/2010
S1 • E6
Chris Hardwick, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Greg Fitzsimmons, Paul F. TompkinsChris Hardwick reflects on the South, Mary Lynn Rajskub discusses her surprise pregnancy, Greg Fitzsimmons shares why he thinks America is hated, and Paul F. Tompkins rates cosplay outfits.02/12/2010