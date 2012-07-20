John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
S3 • E1
S3 • E1
Hari Kondabolu, Mark Normand, Ben Kronberg, Wyatt CenacHari Kondabolu breaks down colonialism, Mark Normand dismantles male gay panic, Ben Kronberg pitches punny restaurant ideas, and Wyatt Cenac explains the duties of airplane seatmates.07/20/2012
S3 • E2
S3 • E2
Jared Logan, Adam Newman, Emily Heller, Hannibal BuressJared Logan analyzes Southern slang, Adam Newman suggests some excellent dog names, Emily Heller celebrates the advantages of feminism, and Hannibal Buress describes his worst-ever birthday.07/27/2012
S3 • E3
S3 • E3
Leo Allen, Al Jackson, Sheng Wang, Marc MaronLeo Allen honors crazy cat ladies, Al Jackson recalls his teaching days, Sheng Wang explains why he has resolved to drink less, and Marc Maron shares his near-death experience on a plane.08/03/2012
S3 • E4
S3 • E4
Mike Lawrence, Andy Zaltzman, Kurt Braunohler, David O'DohertyMike Lawrence shares his best and worst heckles, Andy Zaltzman analyzes a perceived act of altruism, Kurt Braunohler makes up missed connections, and David O'Doherty throws a musical party.08/10/2012
S3 • E5
S3 • E5
Michael Che, Iliza Shlesinger, Hari Kondabolu, Michael Ian BlackMichael Che admits he's "bigot-curious," Iliza Shlesinger shares her thoughts on wildlife, Hari Kondabolu relates a tale of racial progress, and Michael Ian Black reflects on fatherhood.08/17/2012
S3 • E6
S3 • E6
Dan St. Germain, Adam Lowitt, Andy Zaltzman, Dana GouldDan St. Germain calls out America's deadbeat dads, Adam Lowitt reveals how he foiled a would-be robber, Andy Zaltzman tries to explain economics, and Dana Gould admits his darkest fear.08/24/2012