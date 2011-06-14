Jon Benjamin Has a Van
- 21:10
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
BorderProducer Rob Shutterman's life is changed forever after a prank leaves him stranded in Mexico, and Jon makes a shocking discovery when interviewing infamous drug kingpin El Manta Blanca.06/14/2011
- 21:30
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Little ItalyJon discusses marriage equality with the people of New York and reports on the growing tensions between the city's Little Italy and Little Little Italy neighborhoods.06/15/2011
- 21:24
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
Star DoorThe van enters a portal to another dimension during an interview with an Area 51 scientist, and Jon is on trial on the distant planet Guan for an unfortunate accident.06/22/2011
- 21:15
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
BreakdownWhen Jon's van breaks down while he's reporting on a bizarre cosplay event for wealthy people, Nathan is kidnapped by a truck driver and held for ransom.06/29/2011
- 21:20
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Road RageJon experiences strange side effects when he's bitten by two strangers following a series of road rage incidents.07/06/2011
- 21:30
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
SuicideJon visits the city with the highest suicide rates in the nation and finds himself at the center of a murder investigation.07/13/2011
- 20:59
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Van SchemeWhen the crew wakes up late, Jon concocts a plan to get out of going to work, but his lies quickly spiral out of control.07/20/2011
- 21:15
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
The CurseWhen Jon runs a woman over with his van, her vengeful husband puts a hex on him to ruin his show.07/27/2011
- 21:01
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
House on the LakeWhile Jon examines the struggle of Broadway funding, the van gets towed away in Times Square, and producer Dave reveals that his latest business investment has gone awry.08/03/2011
- 21:28
S1 • E10
SmokingJon picks up smoking after interviewing a religious group with a unique take on Jesus Christ's habits and probes cult leader Rocco Janson about his Armageddon claims.08/10/2011