Kate Berlant Teaches
04:32
S1 • E1
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Wash a Dish
If you're one of the countless people who don't know how to do the dishes, then Kate Berlant's online class is a must-watch.
06/28/2019
04:18
S1 • E2
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Sit in a Chair
Finally, Kate Berlant is here to teach you how to sit down.
06/28/2019
03:26
S1 • E3
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Tell Time
Being able to tell time is a skill that you can now master, thanks to Kate Berlant.
06/28/2019
03:47
S1 • E4
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Make a Reservation
Don't worry if you don't know how to make a dinner reservation. Kate Berlant can teach you.
06/28/2019
About Kate Berlant Teaches