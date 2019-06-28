Kate Berlant Teaches
Extraordinary teacher of the ordinary Kate Berlant instructs her students on the finer points of sitting, washing dishes, telling time and making reservations.
- 04:32
S1 • E1
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Wash a DishIf you're one of the countless people who don't know how to do the dishes, then Kate Berlant's online class is a must-watch.06/28/2019
- 04:18
S1 • E2
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Sit in a ChairFinally, Kate Berlant is here to teach you how to sit down.06/28/2019
- 03:26
S1 • E3
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Tell TimeBeing able to tell time is a skill that you can now master, thanks to Kate Berlant.06/28/2019
- 03:47
S1 • E4
Kate Berlant Teaches: How to Make a ReservationDon't worry if you don't know how to make a dinner reservation. Kate Berlant can teach you.06/28/2019