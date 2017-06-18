Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level
Comedian Kevin Hart travels the country shining a spotlight on up-and-coming comics who are ready to take their careers up a notch.
S1 • E1
"Spank" HortonKevin Hart brings his old friend "Spank" Horton to the stage to talk about the difficulties of marriage, being a father to a giant teenage son and living in white suburbia.06/18/2017
S1 • E2
James DavisJames Davis tells Kevin Hart what it means to be "Hood Adjacent," then takes the stage to talk safe sex, DUIs and the problem with going to the club with Kevin's entourage.06/25/2017
S1 • E3
Taneshia "Just Nesh" Rice"Just Nesh" Rice tells Kevin Hart how stand-up is like crack, then performs a set about accidental adultery, dating farmers online and having an eight-year-old as a roommate.07/02/2017
S1 • E4
Vincent OshanaKevin Hart welcomes Air Force veteran Vincent Oshana to the stage, where he talks about military poseurs, a prank gone wrong and what he loves most about women.07/09/2017
S1 • E5
Mario ToryAfter chatting about Dobermans with Kevin Hart, Mario Tory talks about eating like an adult, flying on the cheap and what it means to be man of the house.07/16/2017
S1 • E6
BT KingsleyBT Kingsley confirms his trendsetter lifestyle to Kevin Hart, then uses his set to defend bad spellers, attack Capri Sun drinks and confront his absentee father.07/23/2017
S1 • E7
Ray GradyRay Grady tells Kevin Hart about the power of not fearing failure, then unleashes his inner alpha male to teach everyone what it means to be a man in a complicated world.07/30/2017