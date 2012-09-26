Key & Peele

- 21:13Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Obama College YearsA young Barack Obama discovers how inspirational a party can be, and two hitmen get sidetracked.09/26/2012
S2 • E2
DubstepTwo friends encounter a racist dog in the park, the flamboyant players of the East/West Collegiate Bowl introduce themselves, and a dubstep track derails moving day.10/03/2012
S2 • E3
Puppy Dog Ice-TA rescue dog displays a troubling attitude, and Luther provides presidential debate zingers.10/10/2012
S2 • E4
I'm RetiredA boy has penis concerns, and a substitute teacher takes roll call.10/17/2012
S2 • E5
Bone Thugs-N-HomelessJordan and Keegan attempt to answer why there are no more rap groups.10/24/2012
S2 • E6
Michael Jackson HalloweenNoah really gets into his Halloween costume, and white zombies attack.10/31/2012
S2 • E7
VictoryLuther informs Mitt Romney who won the election, and a nonstop party refuses to stop.11/07/2012
S2 • E9
Gangsta StandoffTwo gang rivals get inside each other's heads, and a police officer hones his act.11/14/2012
S2 • E8
Manly TearsA tough guy cries in front of his crew, and substitute teacher Mr. Nostrand does not play.11/21/2012
S2 • E10
Dueling HatsJordan is disappointed to find the only other human alive, and a Black Panthers press conference goes in an unexpected direction.11/28/2012