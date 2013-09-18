Key & Peele

- 21:13Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Les MisMr. Garvey clashes with students over club photos, and President Obama addresses the NSA scandal.09/18/2013
S3 • E2
East/West Bowl RapTwo women prepare to fight outside a club, and the Valets wonder why people mess with the Batmans.09/25/2013
S3 • E3
Slap-AssTwo slaves try to find a way out of fighting to the death, and a member of a gang proves his toughness.10/02/2013
S3 • E4
Boarding Group OneA passenger finds out he's far from the first to board, and some breakdancers keep it nooice.10/09/2013
S3 • E5
Obama ShutdownThe Obamas get intimate, the founding fathers talk gun control, and Metta World Peace makes a wish.10/16/2013
S3 • E6
Cunnilingus ClassHomies learn how to go down on a lady, and MVP Ozamataz Buckshank rocks a post-game interview.10/23/2013
S3 • E8
Joke StealingA guy learns how to buy drugs in public, and an executive tests a speech for political correctness.11/06/2013
S3 • E9
Meegan's FightMeegan gets Andre in trouble, and sensei Doug Duggart teaches self-defense for the ladies.11/13/2013
S3 • E10
Black IceLocal news anchors warn viewers about the dangers of "black ice," Lando Calrissian deals with an admirer, and Metta World Peace gives tips to homemakers.11/20/2013
S3 • E11
The Power of WingsA pawn shop customer asks after some suspicious items, Wendell makes a vanity video, and Karim and Jahar go to the gym.12/04/2013