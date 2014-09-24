Key & Peele
Dive into Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele's sketches, which are as far-reaching as they are cringingly accurate.
S4 • E1
Alien ImpostersThe survivors of an alien invasion find out whom they can trust, a drill sergeant sings an unconventional marching song, and a pop sensation answers questions from her fans.09/24/2014
S4 • E2
Little HomieA parole officer uses a puppet to connect with convicts, a Nazi officer tells the story of the time he saw Hitler, and Levi goes steampunk.10/01/2014
S4 • E3
Georgina and Esther and SatanTwo pious old women describe the awful things they want to do to Satan, Keegan and Jordan misunderstand each other's texts, and a club DJ gets a little too real.10/08/2014
S4 • E4
Slap-Ass: In RecoveryRaffi returns to the locker room, Reginald VelJohnson becomes furious about the state of "Family Matters," and a mobster ruins an important peace talk.10/15/2014
S4 • E5
Quarterback ConcussionThe Rhinos' quarterback takes a hit, a Macedonian cafe owner berates his customers, and a man suspects his wife of cheating on him with a dog.10/22/2014
S4 • E6
Scariest Movie EverA detective confronts a serial killer in a funhouse, a blind man identifies a body, and a representative from the Make-A-Wish Foundation encounters an evil child.10/29/2014
S4 • E7
Sex DetectiveA detective enters the perverted mind of a perpetrator, a retro action hero infiltrates a crime boss's compound, and President Obama addresses the critics within his party.11/05/2014
S4 • E8
Terrible HenchmanA henchman keeps interrupting his boss's torture session, a speaker at a school assembly discusses his colorful life, and a man tries to prove he's all grown up.11/12/2014
S4 • E9
Aerobics MeltdownAn 80s jazz fit dancer receives tragic news in the middle of a routine, Stan Lee pitches some new superheroes to Marvel, and a man gets a terrible brain freeze.11/19/2014
S4 • E10
Sex Addict WendellWendell attends a support group for sex addicts, a teacher has trouble calming down a class clown, and two jazz musicians have a scat battle.12/03/2014