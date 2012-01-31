Key & Peele
Dive into Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele's sketches, which are as far-reaching as they are cringingly accurate.
S1 • E1
I Said BitchJordan and Keegan trade stories about a forbidden word, while President Obama's anger gets translated.01/31/2012
S1 • E2
Black Hawk UpPresident Obama rap battles, and a traffic reporter has some trouble flying.02/07/2012
S1 • E3
Das NegrosJordan and Keegan are masters of disguise in Nazi Germany, and two slaves are accused of bigotry.02/14/2012
S1 • E4
The BrandingLuther, President Obama's anger translator, reminds everyone who killed Osama bin Laden.02/21/2012
S1 • E5
Gay Marriage LegalizedCommitment looms for Jordan and Keegan after gay marriage is finally legalized.02/28/2012
S1 • E6
Flash MobJordan and Keegan engage in an epic flicker match, and a flash mob goes terribly wrong.03/06/2012
S1 • E7
Bobby McFerrin vs. Michael WinslowJordan and Keegan debate who is Blacker, and Bobby McFerrin duels Michael Winslow.03/13/2012
S1 • E8
Babysitting Forest WhitakerPresident Obama doesn't get special treatment, and a young Forest Whitaker terrifies his babysitter.03/20/2012