- 36:49
S1 • E1
The Inside Story of a Pro Wrestling League for War VetsProducer Erica Matson and writer Steve Waltien share the backstory of how they found the Valhalla Club and just how intense Jordan's wrestling training was.05/09/2019
- 51:31
S1 • E2
Klepper Podcast - Braving the Bayou with Activists & Bill Nye on Beating Climate ChangeJordan, writer Kristen Acimovic and producer Grace Leeson discuss their experience with anti-pipeline activists in the Louisiana bayou, and Bill Nye talks climate change.05/16/2019
- 35:33
S1 • E3
Freedom University & Getting Arrested with Rev. Matt LaneyJordan talks to Kristen Acimovic and Grace Leeson about Freedom University, and he shares his experience of getting arrested for protesting with Rev. Matt Laney in Atlanta.05/23/2019
- 41:23
S1 • E4
Road-Tripping to Raise Awareness for Deported VeteransJordan and producers Melissa Hirsch and Todd Bieber discuss hitting the road to support deported veterans, and "Tribe" author Sebastian Junger talks national service.05/27/2019
- 35:25
S1 • E5
Invisible Nation & A Conversation with Somah HaalandJordan and Todd Bieber discuss misrepresentations of Native Americans in society, and Somah Haaland reflects on her mother Deb Haaland's historic Congressional election.05/30/2019
- 45:40
S1 • E6
Klepper Podcast - One State, Two Different Kinds of Gun AdvocacyJordan and Kobi Libii reflect on their firsthand experiences shadowing Open Carry Texas and Guerilla Mainframe, two Texas-based gun advocacy organizations.06/06/2019
- 53:52
S1 • E7
Klepper Podcast - Can Space Make America Great Again?Jordan talks to producer Lucy Lesser and writer Russ Armstrong about how space exploration sparks idealism, and Bill Nye makes the case for funding a manned mission to Mars.06/13/2019
- 40:42
S1 • E8
Klepper Podcast - California's New Weed WarJordan talks to producer Erica Matson and writer Russ Armstrong about a program to help people harmed by the war on drugs become entrepreneurs in California's weed industry.06/20/2019
About Klepper Podcast
Jordan Klepper sits down with experts like Bill Nye and Sebastian Junger to expand on the issues covered in his docuseries Klepper, from climate change to challenges faced by veterans.