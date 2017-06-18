Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
S2 • E1
The G-WordHipsters gentrify Chamberlain Heights, and the Legends feel the impact at school when basketball is replaced by water polo. Grover and Milk team up with unlikely allies to take back the 'hood.06/18/2017
S2 • E3
Chocolate MilkWhen his complexion comes into question, Milk hits the Rachel Dolezal Tanning Salon to fulfill his dream of becoming black.06/25/2017
S2 • E2
Coach FishyAfter Coach Bundy finally goes too far, he's replaced by celebrity coach Derek Fisher.07/02/2017
S2 • E7
Hurricane JermaineThe guys hope to get lucky when the Black Holes take a trip to an away game in Myrtle Beach.07/16/2017
S2 • E9
Confederate Flags of Our FathersThe crew accompanies Uncle Joey to a Civil War reenactment, and Montrel decides to become a cop.07/23/2017
S2 • E4
My Father the ZeroGrover's house gets shaken up when his long-lost father returns, and Milk and Jamal start going to a Korean spa in the hopes of getting a happy ending.07/30/2017
S2 • E10
Party Over Here, F**k You Over ThereWhen Malik goes to Africa to help out with an uprising, Grover takes advantage of his brother's absence to throw a dope party.08/06/2017
S2 • E6
Hom*comingWhen Grover steps in to stop a bully at school, it sets the stage for chaos at Michael Clarke Duncan High's homecoming parade.08/13/2017
S2 • E5
Legends of Lock Up - UncensoredThe guys wind up in the penal system after trying to impress a group of girls with their criminal behavior.08/20/2017