Lights Out with David Spade

S1 • E1
July 29, 2019 - Neal Brennan, Erik Griffin & Whitney CummingsA Pennsylvania teen wins the Fortnite World Cup, Netflix loses subscribers, and Neal Brennan, Erik Griffin and Whitney Cummings discuss the fate of Instagram likes.07/29/2019
S1 • E2
July 30, 2019 - Theo Von, Jen Kirkman, Candice Thompson & Amy SchumerTheo Von, Jen Kirkman and Candice Thompson discuss childless adults at Disney World and guess which stars charge the most for Cameo videos, and Amy Schumer calls in.07/30/2019
S1 • E3
July 31, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Kaley Cuoco & Steve ByrneKristen Stewart claims to hear ghosts, Uber lays off hundreds of people, and Jim Jefferies, Kaley Cuoco and Steve Byrne discuss the drama-filled finale of "The Bachelorette."07/31/2019
S1 • E4
August 1, 2019 - Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal & Sarah TianaDana Carvey, Al Madrigal and Sarah Tiana discuss the fate of Woodstock 50 and the alleged end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and Carvey shows off his impressions.08/01/2019
S1 • E5
August 5, 2019 - Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Chelsea Peretti & Tina FeyMoshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Chelsea Peretti discuss like-hunters on Instagram and "The Bachelorette" contestant's new romance, and Spade catches up with Tina Fey.08/05/2019
S1 • E6
August 6, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Nick Kroll & Ian EdwardsFortune Feimster, Nick Kroll and Ian Edwards discuss a rogue bat on a Spirit Airlines flight and Kylie Jenner's over-the-top gift, and show writer Bobby Miyamoto calls in.08/06/2019
S1 • E7
August 7, 2019 - Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum & Christina P.Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum and Christina P. discuss Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's split as well as Channing Tatum's social media hiatus, and Spade checks in with Johnny the PA.08/07/2019
S1 • E8
August 8, 2019 - Pete Holmes, Tony Rock & Chelsea DavisonPete Holmes, Tony Rock and Chelsea Davison discuss Nicolas Cage's bizarre New York Times interview and a farmer's unique proposal, and Spade chats with actor Danny Trejo.08/08/2019
S1 • E9
August 12, 2019 - Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon & Lauren LapkusWayne Brady, Tim Dillon and Lauren Lapkus discuss Caitlyn Jenner's birthday gaffe and an intoxicated flight attendant's arrest, and Spade creates his own diet tea.08/12/2019
S1 • E10
August 13, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Jo Koy, Punkie Johnson & Lara BeitzDennis Miller, Jo Koy and Punkie Johnson discuss Alex Rodriguez's robbery and NFL star Jalen Ramsey's intimidation tactics, and comedian Lara Beitz gripes about dating.08/13/2019