Lucky Loser
Comedian Big Jay Oakerson is known for setting up couples in his audience during live shows, and now, he's ready to test those skills work in the real world.
- 06:18
S1 • E1
Natalia and Skip - UncensoredBig Jay Oakerson does his best to hook up Natalia, who's normally drawn to guys who aren't interested in her, with his college buddy Skip.09/21/2015
- 05:55
S1 • E2
Eli and Kitty - UncensoredBig Jay Oakerson introduces a nerd named Eli to tatted-up cool girl Kitty to find out if they're a match made in Tatooine.09/28/2015
- 06:30
S1 • E3
Keifer and Julia - UncensoredBig Jay Oakerson sets up mild-mannered Keifer on a date with a woman named Julia and sees if sparks fly when they're challenged to write poems about each other.10/05/2015
About Lucky Loser
Big Jay Oakerson brings his famous on-stage matchmaking skills out into the real world in a quest to find a perfect mate for people on a romantic losing streak.