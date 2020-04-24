YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Menu
Making Fun with Akilah and Milana
02:29
S1 • E1
The Secret Joy of Having a Mutual Enemy
Akilah and Milana realize they have a mutual enemy at work.
04/24/2020
02:40
S1 • E2
Pattycake Is Super Intense Now
Akilah and Milana play an updated version of Pattycake with a few modern tweaks.
04/24/2020
03:18
S1 • E3
Make It About You: The Game Show
Akilah and Milana square off in a game show to determine who’s the bigger narcissist.
04/24/2020
About Making Fun with Akilah and Milana