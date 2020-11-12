Shows
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA
58:54
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA.
Blending stand-up performances from three different cities, Michael Kosta discusses living with his parents, the pitfalls of technology and why karaoke singers in L.A. are so serious.
12/11/2020
About Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA