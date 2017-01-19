YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Mideast Minute
Menu
Mideast Minute
Mideast Minute is a satirical news show hosted by Jamsheed al-Jamsheedi, an anchor intent on reassuring Middle Eastern villagers about the state of their region.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
02:45
S1 • E1
Immigration
News anchor Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi lays out the case for why living in the U.S. isn't as great as it sounds.
01/19/2017
02:46
S1 • E2
Kushner
Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi reassures villagers that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is indeed qualified to take an active role in Middle East peace talks.
01/20/2017
01:50
S1 • E3
Oil
Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi tries to convince villagers to give up their economic dependence on oil.
01/20/2017
About Mideast Minute