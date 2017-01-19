Mideast Minute
Mideast Minute is a satirical news show hosted by Jamsheed al-Jamsheedi, an anchor intent on reassuring Middle Eastern villagers about the state of their region.
- 02:45
S1 • E1
ImmigrationNews anchor Jamsheed Al-Jamsheedi lays out the case for why living in the U.S. isn't as great as it sounds.01/19/2017
- 02:46
S1 • E2
KushnerJamsheed Al-Jamsheedi reassures villagers that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is indeed qualified to take an active role in Middle East peace talks.01/20/2017
- 01:50
S1 • E3
OilJamsheed Al-Jamsheedi tries to convince villagers to give up their economic dependence on oil.01/20/2017