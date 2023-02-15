YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
WEDNESDAYS 10:30/9:30c
WEDNESDAYS 10:30/9:30c
Mike Judge's animated duo Beavis and Butt-Head return for more sofa musings and outrageous antics.
Latest Episode
21:03
S1 • E2
Boxed In/Beekeepers
Beavis and Butt-Head find themselves stuck in a cardboard box at school, and they try to get rich by selling their own honey at a farmers market.
02/15/2023
20:45
S1 • E1
Escape Room/The Special One
Beavis and Butt-Head try to get out of a "mummy tomb" escape room, and Beavis meets a friendly dumpster fire in the back of a Mega Wings chicken restaurant.
02/08/2023
About Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 1
