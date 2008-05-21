YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Mind of Mencia
Mind of Mencia
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E1
Dippy's Happy Hut & Indiana Holmes
Carlos takes down a cheating polygamist, attempts to fight crime as a police officer with Alzheimer's and hosts a children's TV program in a third-world country.
05/21/2008
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Anti-Fat Bias & Bedtime Stories
Carlos bitch smacks Prius drivers, proposes a unique service for celebrities who abuse drugs and locates the mysterious undocumented immigrant.
05/28/2008
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
Making Women Happy & Outsourced News
Carlos salutes a small-town gay man and just wants women to tell him what to do.
06/04/2008
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
Angry White Guy Brian & Rice Lords
Angry White Guy Brian cleans crap out of airplane bathrooms, and Carlos ponders a rice-based drug trade.
06/11/2008
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Foreclosure Prevention & If You Were President
People on the street offer their presidential decisions; Carlos devises products to aid foreclosure victims and contemplates a John McCain presidency.
06/18/2008
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
Gay Weddings & Cheech Marin
Cheech Marin and Carlos come to terms with gay marriage; Carlos ridicules emo music and flees a hungry crocodile.
06/25/2008
20:30
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
Cultural Explorer & Robert Schimmel
Robert Schimmel and Carlos learn about Jewish culture, and Carlos pays tribute to George Carlin.
07/02/2008
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Guilt Away Gardens & Time Travel
Carlos builds a time machine to influence history and runs the Guilt Away Gardens theme park.
07/09/2008
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E9
Puppet Violence & Mexican Neighbors
Carlos answers his hate mail and hits the streets to see if people speak honestly about the dead.
07/16/2008
21:00
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E10
FantastiCaps & Obama's Cabinet
Carlos imagines a ragtag team of handicapped crime fighters, selects cabinet members for the Obama administration and sings the blues.
07/23/2008
About Mind of Mencia