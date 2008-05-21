Mind of Mencia
S4 • E1
S4 • E1
Dippy's Happy Hut & Indiana HolmesCarlos takes down a cheating polygamist, attempts to fight crime as a police officer with Alzheimer's and hosts a children's TV program in a third-world country.05/21/2008
S4 • E2
S4 • E2
Anti-Fat Bias & Bedtime StoriesCarlos bitch smacks Prius drivers, proposes a unique service for celebrities who abuse drugs and locates the mysterious undocumented immigrant.05/28/2008
S4 • E3
S4 • E3
Making Women Happy & Outsourced NewsCarlos salutes a small-town gay man and just wants women to tell him what to do.06/04/2008
S4 • E4
S4 • E4
Angry White Guy Brian & Rice LordsAngry White Guy Brian cleans crap out of airplane bathrooms, and Carlos ponders a rice-based drug trade.06/11/2008
S4 • E5
S4 • E5
Foreclosure Prevention & If You Were PresidentPeople on the street offer their presidential decisions; Carlos devises products to aid foreclosure victims and contemplates a John McCain presidency.06/18/2008
S4 • E6
S4 • E6
Gay Weddings & Cheech MarinCheech Marin and Carlos come to terms with gay marriage; Carlos ridicules emo music and flees a hungry crocodile.06/25/2008
S4 • E7
S4 • E7
Cultural Explorer & Robert SchimmelRobert Schimmel and Carlos learn about Jewish culture, and Carlos pays tribute to George Carlin.07/02/2008
S4 • E8
S4 • E8
Guilt Away Gardens & Time TravelCarlos builds a time machine to influence history and runs the Guilt Away Gardens theme park.07/09/2008
S4 • E9
S4 • E9
Puppet Violence & Mexican NeighborsCarlos answers his hate mail and hits the streets to see if people speak honestly about the dead.07/16/2008
S4 • E10
S4 • E10
FantastiCaps & Obama's CabinetCarlos imagines a ragtag team of handicapped crime fighters, selects cabinet members for the Obama administration and sings the blues.07/23/2008