S3 • E1
S3 • E1
Coach Carlos & Carlosaurus RexCoach Carlos teaches unlikely basketball stars about their secret weapon, and Carlosaurus Rex provides parent-unfriendly answers to kids' questions.04/01/2007
S3 • E2
S3 • E2
Barato & Iraq E! TVCarlos travels overseas to preview Iraq E! TV's fall line-up.04/08/2007
S3 • E3
S3 • E3
Prison Rap & Smarter Than a WetbackCarlos explains why taxes are important, raps about doing time behind bars and hosts the game show "Are You Smarter Than a Wetback?"04/15/2007
S3 • E4
S3 • E4
Carloslam & Mario LopezMario Lopez gives a reading at a Carloslam poetry event, and Carlos asks people if they'd elect a lady president.04/22/2007
S3 • E5
S3 • E5
Freedom of Speech & Club CarlosCarlos debates the existence of freedom of speech and bounces people unfit to party at Club Carlos.04/29/2007
S3 • E6
S3 • E6
Delicious Luscious & Sensitivity TrainingCarlos interviews Pimp Delicious Luscious, attends sensitivity training class and speed dates as a woman.05/06/2007
S3 • E7
S3 • E7
Beaner Man & P.O.D.P.O.D. and Carlos introduce the world's first Latino superhero, Beaner Man; Carlos and his panel discuss mismatched careers.05/13/2007
S3 • E8
S3 • E8
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 1Carlos reveals the creative process behind his third season, including bits like Are You Smarter Than a Wetback? and a Borat parody.05/20/2007
S3 • E9
S3 • E9
Street Impressions & The Male ViewGabriel Iglesias and Carlos discuss "The Male View," and Carlos imagines life with a black president.07/08/2007
S3 • E10
S3 • E10
L.A. Penguins & Judge CarlosCarlos raises a couple of savvy penguins named Jay Z and Beyonce, explains the truth behind online dating ads and lays down the law as Judge Carlos.07/15/2007