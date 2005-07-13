Mind of Mencia
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Desperate Gardeners & Mini-GallagherCarlos finds out if "Desperate Gardeners" have gotten lucky with housewives and hires Mini-Gallagher to smash old technology.07/13/2005
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Cultural Explorer & Sean Juan FashionsCarlos becomes a Cultural Explorer, examines the West Hollywood gay community, unveils his designer clothing line, Sean Juan, and is joined by guest star Shaquille O'Neal.07/27/2005
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Carlos the Dinosaur & Cheech MarinCarlos the Dinosaur teaches kids about real life, and a bunch of deadbeats are asked "Why Aren't You Working?"08/03/2005
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Mencia's Holiday Parade & Gene SimmonsRock star Gene Simmons and Carlos attempt to figure out what women want, and Carlos reimagines traditional holidays.08/17/2005
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
You've Got Spam & Dee Dee Dee AwardsCarlos exercises his right to free speech and slams people who send spam.08/24/2005
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Pet Psychic & The Newly Met GameAfter a chat with his cat, Carlos discovers his inner pet psychic, and couples square off on the Newly Met game.08/31/2005
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
Renaissance Faire & Beaner Bike-OffWill the Mencias have enough money for child support and bike parts?09/07/2005
S1 • E11
S1 • E11
Ask Whitey & Ron JeremyKen Jeong and Carlos play Ask Whitey, Mariachi Carlos serenades diners, and Carlos responds to hate mail.09/14/2005
S1 • E12
S1 • E12
Confucius Carlos & Mencia's Wetback EnglishCarlos talks to Larry King about the high price of gas, gets philosophical with Ken Jeong and gives tips to job seekers.09/21/2005
S1 • E13
S1 • E13
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season 1Carlos reflects on his life and sense of humor, and Ryan Seacrest exacts his revenge.09/28/2005