S2 • E1
Wetback Mountain & The Age PoliceThe Age Police bust offenders for inappropriate behavior, and "Wetback Mountain" tells a tragic tale.03/22/2006
S2 • E2
Kanye's Ego & Crazy AuditionsAries Spears and Carlos mock Kanye West's God complex, and Carlos takes to the street to determine which gender has life easier.03/29/2006
S2 • E3
Dave Attell & Drive-By Shooting SchoolDave Attell and Carlos debate the hardships of pimping, and a convenience store clerk tells off customers.04/05/2006
S2 • E4
Spring Break Tips & Peter BoyleCarlos talks immigration and disciplining children, and Peter Boyle interprets bumper stickers.04/12/2006
S2 • E5
The Interracial Future & Carlos SmoovCarlos quizzes people on the street about race relations, and Carlos Smoov solves people's romantic problems.04/19/2006
S2 • E6
The Serranos & Cheech MarinCarlos tackles immigration and stars in a "Sopranos"-style television show with Cheech Marin.04/26/2006
S2 • E7
Fidel Carlos & That's F**king HistoricalFidel Carlos addresses Cuba, Ned Holnes wonders about married Jesus, and Carlos debates civil rights with strangers.05/03/2006
S2 • E8
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 1Carlos offers insight into his creative process for the second season's sketches, including Wetback Mountain and The Serranos.05/10/2006
S2 • E9
The Rich Sheik & OGPSCarlos makes sense of a Hawaiian vacation, owns the hip hop world as Rich Sheik and reimagines office supplies.07/09/2006
S2 • E10
World Nightly News 2026 & Tony HawkTony Hawk and Carlos hit the streets to discuss dreams, and Carlos explores news stories of the future.07/16/2006