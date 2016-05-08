Modern Geek
Nerd culture enters the modern age in this animated series that pokes fun at the stranger parts of what people geek out over.
- 01:25
S1 • E1
Macho GhostbustersAfter an all-female reboot of "Ghostbusters" is released, a group of macho men decide to make the most masculine reboot yet.08/05/2016
- 01:16
S1 • E2
Captain 'MuricaCaptain 'Murica, the first ultra-conservative, Trump-supporting superhero, has a questionable definition of what constitutes a villain.08/05/2016
- 01:01
S1 • E3
GuanoA superhero on a mission to save his city gets sidetracked by digestive issues and has a hard time finding the right bathroom.08/12/2016
- 01:11
S1 • E4
Pumpkin Spice ManA superhero with a very special power shows up at the mall to add some autumnal flavor to the world.10/12/2016
- 00:58
S1 • E5
The Walking Dead SexyTwo zombie hunters find it difficult to slay a couple of exceptionally good-looking zombies.10/31/2016
- 00:57
S1 • E6
Exor-BuddiesA priest and a demon try to make it work in a sitcom about unlikely best friends.11/01/2016
- 00:49
S1 • E7
The Incredible HulksterWhile meeting with his team members, a superhero's anger brings on a surprising transformation.11/07/2016
- 00:51
S1 • E8
The Real American Horror StoryAs two people search for a way out of a dreary warehouse, they come face-to-face with their worst nightmare.11/09/2016
- 00:51
S1 • E9
Super Mario DebtorsA video game character opens up about the reason why he’s forced to spend all his time collecting coins.11/14/2016
About Modern Geek
From the minds of Matt Van Hoesen and Dan Singleton, this animated series offers a sarcastic look at pop culture, from the conservative Captain 'Murica to a superhero with digestive issues.