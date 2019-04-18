YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
My Least Favorite Thing
07:32
S1 • E1
Nicole Byer Once Found Poop in Her Delta Air Lines Blanket
Nicole Byer confronts her fear of confrontation by boxing Zack, an internet troll and her roommate John Milhiser while talking about hecklers, poop and micropenises.
04/18/2019
08:05
S1 • E2
Zack Makes Jimmy O. Yang Wash a Whole Bunch of Dishes
Jimmy O. Yang confronts his hatred of doing the dishes by washing some with Zack -- and also by washing Zack.
04/19/2019
11:38
S1 • E3
Can Anything Ease Sam Richardson’s Hatred for Running?
Zack and Sam Richardson practice self-care by running on treadmills, taking a bunch of supplements and, for some reason, putting on cold, wet socks.
04/19/2019
About My Least Favorite Thing