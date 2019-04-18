My Least Favorite Thing
- 07:32
S1 • E1
Nicole Byer Once Found Poop in Her Delta Air Lines BlanketNicole Byer confronts her fear of confrontation by boxing Zack, an internet troll and her roommate John Milhiser while talking about hecklers, poop and micropenises.04/18/2019
- 08:05
S1 • E2
Zack Makes Jimmy O. Yang Wash a Whole Bunch of DishesJimmy O. Yang confronts his hatred of doing the dishes by washing some with Zack -- and also by washing Zack.04/19/2019
- 11:38
S1 • E3
Can Anything Ease Sam Richardson’s Hatred for Running?Zack and Sam Richardson practice self-care by running on treadmills, taking a bunch of supplements and, for some reason, putting on cold, wet socks.04/19/2019