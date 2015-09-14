YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
New Timers
Matt and Charlie face the world as two good friends trying to make the best of an apocalypse that decimated human society as they know it.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
07:33
S2 • E1
Hat
Matt and Charlie cause trouble in their settlement after they discover a stockpile of valuable seeds.
09/14/2015
09:13
S2 • E2
Script
After finding the finale script of one of Matt's favorite TV series, the guys organize a reading with the show's star.
09/14/2015
03:53
S2 • E3
Election
When the settlement holds an election for a new leader, Charlie throws his hat in the ring.
09/14/2015
03:52
S2 • E4
Diary
Charlie reads aloud from Matt's dream journal.
09/14/2015
11:37
S2 • E5
Book
Matt and Charlie stumble upon a rooftop cult led by a very familiar figure.
09/14/2015
10:21
S2 • E6
Party
While taking some time apart, Matt and Charlie each revisit their pre-Event lives.
09/14/2015
About New Timers