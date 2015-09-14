New Timers
- 07:33
S2 • E1
HatMatt and Charlie cause trouble in their settlement after they discover a stockpile of valuable seeds.09/14/2015
- 09:13
S2 • E2
ScriptAfter finding the finale script of one of Matt's favorite TV series, the guys organize a reading with the show's star.09/14/2015
- 03:53
S2 • E3
ElectionWhen the settlement holds an election for a new leader, Charlie throws his hat in the ring.09/14/2015
- 03:52
S2 • E4
DiaryCharlie reads aloud from Matt's dream journal.09/14/2015
- 11:37
S2 • E5
BookMatt and Charlie stumble upon a rooftop cult led by a very familiar figure.09/14/2015
- 10:21
S2 • E6
PartyWhile taking some time apart, Matt and Charlie each revisit their pre-Event lives.09/14/2015