Nick Swardson's Pretend Time
S2 • E1
Baby Not from BootyThis season premiere features Nick discussing dive bars, a parody of “16 and Pregnant”, an infomercial for an unorthodox way to get better abs, and Wheelchair Cat defending one of his 9 lives in court. Guest starring Simon Rex.10/05/2011
S2 • E2
Show Me On The DollNick shares an unfortunate pants-pooping incident, a trial lawyer uses unorthodox methods, and Beep Beep Sweep takes care of stubborn stains.10/12/2011
S2 • E3
PETA Not on SetNick invents the Party Olympics, a dog escapes boredom by extreme measures, and parents test their daughter's boyfriend.10/19/2011
S2 • E4
Full Blown EggsSketches include a commercial for a restaurant where only certain customers get to eat free, a man has to consolidate both his businesses due to the recession, and Wheelchair Cat ends up in the hospital.10/26/2011
S2 • E5
The Mis-Education of Garry GagaLady Gaga's policeman brother butts heads with his new captain, and a man gets a delicious new face.11/02/2011
S2 • E6
Flying StripperA magician transforms date night into a disaster, a stripper is bestowed with magical powers, and a cereal mascot turns a holiday dinner into a bloody atrocity.11/09/2011
S2 • E7
Legalize MethCrystal meth users try to break down stigmas, two drunk women try to order cheeseburgers, and Nick pitches a new premium sports drink.11/16/2011