Nothing to Report
- 04:11
S1 • E1
Moses Is Fat - UncensoredChance thinks that Moses's weight gain is affecting his performance on the job.04/12/2015
- 05:35
S1 • E2
Captain Ed - UncensoredThe officers encounter a drunk and disruptive children's TV star.04/12/2015
- 05:29
S1 • E3
Emotional Scars - UncensoredChance and Moses compete to see who's more emotionally damaged.04/12/2015
- 04:12
S1 • E4
Racism - UncensoredMoses and Chance debate whether or not a suspicious-looking man loitering outside of a house is actually trying to break in.04/12/2015
- 05:46
S1 • E5
Partners - UncensoredMoses and Chance engage in a prank-off with the cops who work the day shift.04/12/2015
- 03:53
S1 • E6
Shootout - UncensoredMoses gets angry at Chance for doing a sloppy job of raiding a crackhouse.04/12/2015