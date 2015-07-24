Nothin's Easy
David Angelo attempts to figure out the complicated world of Los Angeles while trying to make it as a comedian.
- 05:12
S1 • E1
Noise - UncensoredBlocked writer David attempts to pen an entire script in one day, but he finds himself thwarted at every turn.07/24/2015
- 05:05
S1 • E2
LocoDavid lands a free counseling session courtesy of Obamacare, but he finds his therapist's office in the last place he expected.07/24/2015
- 04:59
S1 • E3
Dope - UncensoredAfter noticing that everyone around him seems to have developed a weed habit, David decides to give smoking pot a try.07/24/2015