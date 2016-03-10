Nothin's Easy
David Angelo attempts to figure out the complicated world of Los Angeles while trying to make it as a comedian.
- 03:54
S2 • E1
Library - UncensoredWhen David hires an intern, Brian, to interview him for a podcast, he complains about Hollywood and reveals the best place to meet authentic people.10/03/2016
- 03:53
S2 • E2
College - UncensoredDavid tells Brian why he stopped performing at colleges.10/03/2016
- 03:36
S2 • E3
Party - UncensoredBrian starts to get frustrated with his internship, and David explains why he doesn't need any friends.10/03/2016