Now Hiring with Michelle Wolf
Michelle Wolf takes on the challenging ordeal of interviewing potential new hires at a cutting-edge tech company.
- 02:09
S1 • E1
MondayDuring an interview for a position at Spark, a candidate is distracted by discomfort in a sensitive area.11/02/2015
- 03:12
S1 • E2
TuesdayWhen the man she's interviewing proves to be unusually quiet, Michelle fills the silence with a little too much information about herself.11/02/2015
- 03:23
S1 • E3
WednesdayMichelle goes head to head with a competitive new candidate.11/02/2015
- 03:33
S1 • E4
ThursdayMichelle tries not to offend a candidate with a disability, but fails miserably.11/02/2015
- 03:42
S1 • E5
FridayWhen Michelle has trouble focusing during an interview because of a mysterious ailment, she tries to get the candidate to diagnose her.11/02/2015