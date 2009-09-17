Parks and Recreation

- 20:58Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Pawnee ZooAfter inadvertently marrying two male penguins in a publicity stunt, Leslie becomes a hero to Pawnee's gay community and a villain to its religious conservatives.09/17/2009
- 20:58Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
The StakeoutAfter finding a marijuana plant in the community garden, Leslie and Tom stake out the garden to find the culprit, but instead spot Ann and Mark on a date.09/24/2009
- 20:48Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Beauty PageantLeslie gets to judge the Miss Pawnee pageant, but her feminist ideals cause her to clash with the other judges, and Ann discovers Andy has been living in a construction pit.10/01/2009