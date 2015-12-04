YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Pie Guys
05:41
S1 • E3
Street Safety
After being issued pepper spray for self-defense, the guys go in search of the mugger who took Mort's wallet.
04/12/2015
03:18
S1 • E2
No Smoking
After Sal the cook gets too high to make pizza, Sam tells the guys that they need to stop smoking weed on the job.
04/12/2015
04:49
S1 • E1
Training Day
Jon and Mort haze Rob during his first day as a pizza delivery boy.
04/12/2015
About Pie Guys