Sean Patton aims to shake up the movie industry with his bold new ideas, which are mind-meltingly terrible.
- 01:55
S1 • E1
Zombie SlayerZombies are hot right now, but Sean Patton's idea for a zombie story might just be bad enough to end that.05/02/2017
- 03:03
S1 • E2
Cat's in the Cradle 2: The CradlingSean Patton's idea for a movie about a father and son is so touching and so emotional that it doesn't even matter that it sucks.05/02/2017
- 01:40
S1 • E3
"The Deconstipator" - UncensoredSean Patton has an idea for a new superhero film and, well, it's crap.05/02/2017
About Pitchmaster
Sean Patton tries to get his wild ideas turned into movies by pitching his subversive plots and characters to anyone who will listen.