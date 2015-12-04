Eclectic superheroes come together to fight in the most difficult criminal arena of all: video games.
- 03:40
S1 • E2
Grand Craft Mine Theft - UncensoredChester and Owen begin acting up after they're transported from "Minecraft" to "Grand Theft Auto."04/12/2015
- 03:34
S1 • E3
The New Guy - UncensoredDoctor Flashback invites his friend Complacent Man to the team, but Big Chill begins to lose his cool when the new member fails to contribute.04/12/2015
- 04:03
S1 • E4
Miss Rodriguez - UncensoredDoctor Flashback invites his friend Complacent Man to the team, but Big Chill begins to lose his cool when the new member fails to contribute.04/12/2015
- 04:03
S1 • E5
A Titan Falls - UncensoredFollowing the death of Kid Lightning, the remaining members of the Super Best Friends Team share rumors about his demise.04/12/2015
About Pixelheads
Rich Fulcher, Steve Agee, H. Michael Croner and others lend their voices to this animated series about the trash-talking that happens among a ragtag gang of gamers.