Problematic with Moshe Kasher
Problematic with Moshe Kasher
21:16
S1 • E1
Cultural Appropriation
Moshe sits down with rapper MC Serch and discusses cultural appropriation with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, Ian Edwards and Awkwafina.
04/18/2017
21:13
S1 • E2
Is Technology Ruining Our Brains?
Nick Kroll, Nicholas Carr and Baratunde Thurston discuss our addiction to the internet and our devices, and Moshe talks to his deaf mom about how she uses technology.
04/25/2017
21:16
S1 • E3
Islamophobia
Reza Aslan, Amna Nawaz and Maz Jobrani field people's questions about Islam, and Hasan Minhaj shares a traumatic story about growing up Muslim.
05/02/2017
21:14
S1 • E5
The Liberal Case for Guns
Killer Mike, Ana Marie Cox and Kumail Nanjiani talk through liberal myths about gun ownership, and Moshe sits down with pro-gun LGBTQ group the Pink Pistols.
05/17/2017
25:14
S1 • E6
The Alt-Right
Ann Coulter, Lucian Wintrich and Jim Norton discuss the alt-right, and Moshe sits down with Mike Cernovich and cartoonist Matt Furie.
05/24/2017
21:15
S1 • E7
Psychedelics: Medicine or Madness?
Rick Doblin, Ayelet Waldman, Shane Mauss, Brent Weinbach and Pete Holmes discuss the merits of hallucinogens, and Moshe attends a psychedelics convention.
06/05/2017
About Problematic with Moshe Kasher
